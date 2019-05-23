Spike Lee Talks About His New Joints

If anyone in Hollywood is busy it’s Spike Lee! He went right from winning his Oscar to the airport and headed to Vietnam where he shot his upcoming joint! We can’t wait to see that one but he has two new things on Netflix right now!

She’s Gotta Have It season 2 drops tomorrow and since it’s Netflix you can binge the whole season! But Lee recommends spacing it out a little bit. When people binge a whole season they “go through it in one day and then they’re screaming, ‘When does the next season come out?'” he says. Take your time so you don’t feel like you’re waiting forever for season 3.

While you’re on Netflix check out his newest joint, See You Yesterday. It’s a “time travel film,” he explains. Two genius High schoolers come up with the time machine to save a friend who was killed by NYPD. This film shows that “we’ve got Black scientists” and “nerds.”

This weekend grab your favorite snack and enjoy Spike Lee’s newest projects!

