Halle Berry Surprises Lena Waithe With Onscreen Kiss [WATCH]

Emmy-winning writer/producer Lena Waithe took over as guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while the host was out.

Waithe used the “Berry Button” to summon Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry and asked for some “inspiration” for hosting the show.

“I need some inspiration. Like that Oscars speech you gave, that got me hyped,” Waithe said. “I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice.”

Berry was more than happy to comply, saying: “I got you,” as the lights dimmed she began to deliver an inspirational monologue.

“Lena, I know you, we’ve worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature,” Berry said. “You are a beautiful African-American queen. And tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late night comedian and you’re about to slay.”

But she wasn’t done there. The mother of two added: “And you are already winning, girl, because you are dressed way better than Jimmy ever was.”

She then stared deeply into Waithe’s eyes and said, “I think you need something else,” and planted a kiss on her lips before declaring: “Now you’re good!”

Watch the playful moment via the Twitter video embed above.

Berry currently stars opposite Keanu Reeves in “The John Wick: Chapter 3,” the latest installment in the celebrated action series. The film took in $105.5 million worldwide during opening weekend, prompting the studio to announce that “John Wick: Chapter 4” is officially a go for 2021.

“It’s really special the way the film was embraced,” Reeves told ET at the premiere of Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe” in Westwood, California, on Wednesday.

“It’s something that you hope for, but it’s still pretty extraordinary,” he added. “It’s really so special.”

