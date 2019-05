Think back to your childhood…were you a good kid or a bad kid? Is your child like you? Sherri remembers being a good child, which is odd because her son Jeffery is sneaky! But as she thinks a little harder she realizes she was once sneaky. She used to sneak out of the house in clothing her parents wouldn’t approve of and she sneaked boys in the house. Maybe she wasn’t as good as she thought she was!

