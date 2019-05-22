Rihanna Earns More Money Selling Makeup Than Records

As previously reported, luxury brand group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has announced the launch of Fenty Maison, a new fashion house from singer and make-up mogul Rihanna.

The 31-year-old singer has made history for being the first woman to create an original brand at the famed luxury group. Fenty Maison is set to be a Paris-based collection of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, and is expected to debut in the spring of 2019, PEOPLE reports.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader,” LVMH’s chairman Bernard Arnault said in the statement. “She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

We’re coming back to NY for the #DIAMONDBALL to benefit #CLF !! Follow @claralionelfdn for ways to donate, and the announcement of our host and performers coming soon. 💎🥰 pic.twitter.com/HUezDPuM3f — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 14, 2019

With this latest venture, many fans fear she will now not have time to serve up some new music.

Blogger SandraRose writes:

The brand follows LVMH’s previous, lucrative Fenty Beauty makeup and perfume line that outperformed expectations and grossed over $562 million for the luxury brand. The Fenty Beauty makeup line accounts for a significant slice of LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics unit, which grossed over $6.85 billion last year. With that level of growth and economic clout, you can see why Rihanna has no plans to go back into the studio. Sources say Rihanna is officially done making music. Her makeup line is simply more lucrative and less physically demanding than recording and going out on tour.

Meanwhile, according to WWD sources, the Fenty Maison launch might coincide with the release of Rihanna’s ninth studio album.

