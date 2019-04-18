Rihanna Praises Donald Glover For Being ‘A True Gem To The Culture’

Donald Glover’s “Guava Island” debuted at Coachella over the weekend and then hit Amazon Prime following his live set at the annual music festival. Co-starring bajan beauty Rihanna, the film centers on “a musician who plots to rob his way into the good life, which quickly gets him in over his head,” per IMDB.

Rihanna had not promoted the film leading up to its release, “which raised questions among her and Glover’s fans,” Complex writes.

“Hey sis. Gonna promote or post about Guava Island or nah? Beautiful Caribbean scenery. Just asking,” wrote one on Twitter.

wow! the response to #GuavaIsland has been quite overwhelming. So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film! @donaldglover you are a true gem to the culture. I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team! pic.twitter.com/7hVx57PPJe — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 17, 2019

Another added, “I still do not understand why Rihanna has not published any photo or poster of Guava Island.”

A third noted “Is it me or has Rihanna not promoted Guava Island on her social media at all? Does she not want us to watch it? Like the good sis looks great wearing a gele veil. She’s basically a Yoruba bride.”

But on Wednesday night, RiRi finally made her first public statement about the project, praising Glover in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Glover] you are a true gem to the culture,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team! Thank you for trusting me with this role.’

Read Rihanna’s full message below.

“Guava Island” is available to stream now on Amazon Prime and the fan response to it has been incredible. Many are now pressing the filmmaker to drop the “amazing” soundtrack.

The film was directed by Glover’s “Atlanta” collaborator Hiro Murai, and co-stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie.

