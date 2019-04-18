CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Rihanna Praises Donald Glover For Being ‘A True Gem To The Culture’

Leave a comment

Donald Glover’s “Guava Island” debuted at Coachella over the weekend and then hit Amazon Prime following his live set at the annual music festival. Co-starring bajan beauty Rihanna, the film centers on “a musician who plots to rob his way into the good life, which quickly gets him in over his head,” per IMDB.

Rihanna had not promoted the film leading up to its release, “which raised questions among her and Glover’s fans,” Complex writes.

“Hey sis. Gonna promote or post about Guava Island or nah? Beautiful Caribbean scenery. Just asking,” wrote one on Twitter.

Another added, “I still do not understand why Rihanna has not published any photo or poster of Guava Island.”

A third noted “Is it me or has Rihanna not promoted Guava Island on her social media at all? Does she not want us to watch it? Like the good sis looks great wearing a gele veil. She’s basically a Yoruba bride.”

But on Wednesday night, RiRi finally made her first public statement about the project, praising Glover in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Glover] you are a true gem to the culture,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team! Thank you for trusting me with this role.’

Read Rihanna’s full message below.

“Guava Island” is available to stream now on Amazon Prime and the fan response to it has been incredible. Many are now pressing the filmmaker to drop the “amazing” soundtrack.

The film was directed by Glover’s “Atlanta” collaborator Hiro Murai, and co-stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie.

Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line
36 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Coachella , Donald Glover , Rihanna

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close