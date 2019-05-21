Rihanna Teases Preview Of Her New Fenty Label With LVMH [Video]

Rihanna is giving fans a glimpse of her hotly anticipated LVMH-partnered Fenty line, and it comes with a new interview of the Bajan beauty dishing about her history making move as the first Black woman to create an original brand at the famed luxury group.
Fenty Maison is set to be a Paris-based collection of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, PEOPLE reports.
“I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license,” Rihanna tells T Magazine of the partnership, which was announced earlier this month. “I’m very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign and the makeup line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine.”
Preview the collection via the Instagram embeds below.
Exclusive: A first look at #Rihanna's new fashion line @Fenty, created in partnership with #LVMH. For her next act, the pop star will become the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house in Paris.
The “Guava Island” star also addressed how her presence in the fashion industry helps flip its historically bigoted and non-inclusive ways.
“You’re going to be black wherever you go,” she said. “And I don’t know if it’s unfortunate or fortunate, because I love being black. So, sorry for those who don’t like it — that’s the first thing you see before you even hear my voice . . . I do know that the reason I’m here is not because I’m black. It’s because of what I have to offer.”
Fenty sales start May 24 at a Paris pop-up, with a worldwide online launch set for May 29. For the full T Magazine piece, visit here.
“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader,” LVMH’s chairman Bernard Arnault said in the statement. “She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”
Fenty also released a campaign video on Monday, scroll up and check it out via the player above.
"You wear what looks good on you and that's it," says #Rihanna. "I'm thick and curvy right now, and so if I can't wear my own stuff then, I mean, that's not gonna work, right?" As the first black woman to run a major luxury fashion house, @badgalriri paid close attention to inclusivity when creating the @Fenty clothing line. Indeed, the mission of #Fenty, according to #JahleelWeaver (@illjahjah), a stylist for Rihanna who is now the label's style director, "is to really speak to how multifaceted today's woman is. We're thinking about each release as a different facet to a woman's wardrobe and how she approaches dressing. Luxury has been defined in the past as one woman, one brand: You know who the Saint Laurent woman is, you understood who the Céline woman was when it was Phoebe. Which is fine, but you think about how that relates to the modern woman. I don't think she is just one thing, Rih being the perfect example of that."
