Mother Who Confronted Bullies At Daughter’s Middle School Speaks Out [Watch]

The California mother who confronted the racist bullies harassing her child inside their middle school classroom, is now speaking out to Inside Edition — claiming she was simply protecting her daughter.

Christian Tinsley entered the 8th grade classroom at Niguel Hills Middle School during second period and threatened students she believed were bullying her 13-year-old daughter, Jade, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Tinsley said one of the male students had sexually harassed her child, and that was the final straw, promoting her to confront the situation head on.

A mother has been banned from a Laguna Niguel school after she was caught on cell phone video Tuesday threatening a classroom full of students regarding the alleged bullying of her daughter. https://t.co/Ig2xXE5kMS — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 15, 2019

“If you all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me,” Tinsley can be heard saying in a video that was reportedly recorded by a student and provided to CBS2. “Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f— them all up. Do you understand me?,” she says in the now viral clip.

“Don’t post nothing about her. None of that,” she adds. “Y’all think y’all bullies? I’m a big bully, OK?”

Tinsley told Inside Edition, “I was just there to protect my child,” saying that the teacher gave her permission to speak to the students. “At the time I thought the school was allowing me to do so.”

She added: “I asked the teacher if I could speak to her class and she said yes, which is why she sat there for the majority of my speech.”

Tinsley even handed out homemade tickets reading “Free A** Kicking.”

She says she regrets using obscenities and only did so to add emphasis to her message

“Looking back, I do regret using the one curse word that I used, but in my mind this was not toward the children, this was me trying to get my message across to the parents,” she said.

Jade told Inside Edition that she was subject to verbal abuse from some white boys at her school.

“They’ve called me a monkey, they’ve called me the N-word,” she said. “And they’ll just talk about me all the time. … It kind of made me feel really bad about myself.”

Jade, who was in the room during her mother’s speech, noted: “When my mother came in, the boys who were bullying me, they were silent.”

The Capistrano Unified School district has banned Tinsley from returning to campus and officials said they are investigating the incident, as well as the bullying claims.

