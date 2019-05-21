CLOSE
White Mississippi Police Officer Charged With Murdering 32-Year-Old Black Mother

Dominique Clayton was a mother of four.

Dominique Clayton was a 32-year-old mother of four in Oxford, Mississippi. On Sunday, she was reportedly murdered inside her home. Her body was found by her children.

WREG is reporting an Oxford Police officer named Mathew Kinne has been arrested and charged with murder. Investigators claim it is possible the two were in a relationship.

Jeff McCutchen, interim chief with the Oxford Police Department said, “We want to assure you that we will not hide behind our badge. Our hearts go out to the family of Dominique Clayton. To the family, we thank you for your patience and your trust in us to see this through.”

There have not been many details releases about her death but WREG says, “A family member said Monday that Clayton’s body was lying on her bed and there was a lot of blood on the back of her head.”

Dominique’s sister Shyjaun Clayton said she’s disappointed there aren’t more details about Kinne’s arrest, saying, “Hopefully he’ll get convicted. We’ll get justice for my sister.”

A neighbor who claimed to be home on Sunday said he heard commotion at Clayton’s house.

“Her children found her. They went out the house crying, screaming. A man who lives down the street from us, he went over there and found her too.”

Mathew Kine, who has been with the Oxford Police Department for four years, will reportedly be in court tomorrow.

 

