Hughley TV: Erica Campbell On What It Means To Be A Christian [Video]

Being a Christian means a number of different things to different people. Just like people do good deeds for a number of reasons. Erica Campbell says she understands why people may feel like church people are judgmental; She say she’s not a “judgmental Christian,” but they do exist. However, you can be a not so great person and call yourself a Christian just like you don’t have to be a Christian to be a good person. There are people who feed the homeless, give back to the community and have really good hearts that aren’t Christians and the only difference between them and someone like Campbell is that she, “said yes to Jesus.” But, “if you believe in Jesus you should find out what he did,” and try to become like him.

