Remember a few weeks ago when Cardi B admitted to getting some liposuction done (again), well now she facing the consequences from her recent cosmetic surgeries.
And as a direct result of not following her doctors orders, homegirl has got to say no to a money-making appearance in Baltimore on Memorial Day Weekend.
Cardi was all set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival this coming Friday night, but now it’s a no-go due to what we told you above. According to TMZ, sources say Cardi B is dealing with complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.
#CardiB mentions liposuction while onstage at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Sunday pic.twitter.com/arshhdeBv1
— OooLaLaBlog.com (@OooLaLaBlog_) May 6, 2019
Supposedly the situation is so bad, she simply can’t perform — something her doctors told her not to do in the first place, telling Cardi she needed time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover. Doctors are recommending a couple of weeks of R & R.
If you follow the rapper, you she’s been forthcoming about recently deciding to undergo the procedures after giving birth to baby Kulture.
We guess she was thinking that since she’s done it in the past, this time wouldn’t be any different.
Here’s more from TMZ:
She recently performed at Rolling Loud in Miami and was twerking non-stop in L.A. at the launch party for her Fashion Nova clothing line.
Cardi told the crowd at her May 5 concert in Memphis she should have canceled because “moving too much is going to f*** up my lipo” … but she rocked the house anyway.
Organizers for the Baltimore gig have announced the makeup date is September 8
Things seem all good for the rapstress on her recent Instagram post, though.
One thought on “Cardi B Postpones Tour Due To Plastic Surgery Complications”
CARDI what is you doing babygirl! “Shorty said it’s all hers why her thighs don’t match HANNNNN”!!! Cardi boo those are your lyrics just in case you forgot hun. All these women getting all these procedures and aren’t even in there 30s or 40s yet. SMH!! These female entertainers all tryna get those IG and FN model bodies. They figure since their men cheat with those types of women they want to look like them too. SAD!!! Man it feels great to just be a regular ol’ person. Us regular folks learn to appreciate our flaws and then you grow to love them. These celeb women will continue to hate themselves because they have the means to get surgery to correct any flaw they have vs. learning to loving their flaws. They will never be happy with themselves. Why do people envy celebs when the truth is they envy us.
