Cardi B Postpones Tour Due To Plastic Surgery Complications

Remember a few weeks ago when Cardi B admitted to getting some liposuction done (again), well now she facing the consequences from her recent cosmetic surgeries.

And as a direct result of not following her doctors orders, homegirl has got to say no to a money-making appearance in Baltimore on Memorial Day Weekend.

Cardi was all set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival this coming Friday night, but now it’s a no-go due to what we told you above. According to TMZ, sources say Cardi B is dealing with complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.

#CardiB mentions liposuction while onstage at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Sunday pic.twitter.com/arshhdeBv1 — OooLaLaBlog.com (@OooLaLaBlog_) May 6, 2019

Supposedly the situation is so bad, she simply can’t perform — something her doctors told her not to do in the first place, telling Cardi she needed time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover. Doctors are recommending a couple of weeks of R & R.

If you follow the rapper, you she’s been forthcoming about recently deciding to undergo the procedures after giving birth to baby Kulture.

We guess she was thinking that since she’s done it in the past, this time wouldn’t be any different.

Here’s more from TMZ:

She recently performed at Rolling Loud in Miami and was twerking non-stop in L.A. at the launch party for her Fashion Nova clothing line.

Cardi told the crowd at her May 5 concert in Memphis she should have canceled because “moving too much is going to f*** up my lipo” … but she rocked the house anyway.

Organizers for the Baltimore gig have announced the makeup date is September 8

Things seem all good for the rapstress on her recent Instagram post, though.

