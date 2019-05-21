Meet Brittany K. Barnett And Miangel Cody, The Lawyers Behind Kim Kardashian’s Prison Reform Efforts

While Kim Kardashian receives all the praise for her work with the criminal justice system and the freeing of inmates, it’s two sistas, attorneys Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody, that are doing all the hard work behind-the-scenes to free non-violent offenders who are serving lengthy prison sentences.

Kardashian seems to be the face of America’s prison reform movement primarily because she’s putting her money behind Barnett and Cody’s efforts, The YBF reports.

The media portrays the reality star as being primarily responsible for helping to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison, but Barrnett had been working on Alice’s case for years through she and Cody’s “Buried Alive” project, which secured the great-grandmother’s release.

The Buried Alive Project aims to eliminate life without parole sentences for federal drug offenses. Barrett and Cody also run an organization called The Decarceration Collective, a non-profit law firm and consultancy that advocates for criminal justice reform, the report states.

Through their 90 Days of Freedom campaign, Barnett and Cody helped secure the release of 17 men and women from prison, but the media gave Kim all the credit because her cash funded the work to make this possible.

Brittany addressed their hard work being overshadowed by Kim. Peep her post below:

Brittany also had this to say about the Kardashian controversy to TMZ: