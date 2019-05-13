Kim Kardashian To Produce ‘Justice Project’ Documentary

The Oxygen channel has reportedly given a green light to a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian’s efforts to free prisoners as part of network’s true-crime programming.

The project, with the working title, “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project,” comes amid reports that the reality Tv star and her legal team have helped 17 prisoners gain freedom over the last 3 months or so, each of them having served years of life sentences without parole … for low-level drug offenses, TMZ reports.

Kim previously revealed that she’s studying to be a lawyer after she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses. Trump commuted her sentence and later signed into law the First Step Act, which aims to “reforms the federal prison system of the United States of America, and seeks to reduce recidivism.”

Kim has been footing the bill to put the First Step Act to work while her lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, in partnership with lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective handles the legal work. The effort is part of Kardashian’s 90 Days of Freedom campaign, which she has reportedly been funding over the past few months.

Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian has dedicated “personal resources” to the cause of reform, per USA Today.

Last week she celebrated the release of another inmate.

“We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney (Brittany K. Barnett) who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami,” Kim tweeted Friday. “He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

