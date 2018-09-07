The Woman Kim Kardashian Helped Get Out Of Jail, Alice Marie Johnson Is Free & Grateful

Originals
| 09.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s true, you never know who you’re going to run into at the Southern Heritage Classic. Tom saw a woman waving at him and when he realized who she was he just had to talk to her.

Alice Marie Johnson is the woman that Kim Kardashian West helped release from prison, and she said she just had to meet Tom! Johnson says that Tom’s voice is the one that she heard say that Kim Kardashian was headed to the White House on her behalf. “He was a voice to me” the voice that she heard in one of the happiest moments of her life.

Even though she initially had no idea who West was she was so grateful to her. “I had to get the other ladies on there with me to help me find pictures of her in magazines,” she said.

Johnson was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a non violent first time offence. At the time of her release Johnson had served, “21 years 7 months and 6 days” in prison.

Now she is “on a mission,” to help “those that are invisible to the public.”

When asked if she’ll vote for Trump since he got her out of prison she said, “I have nothing bad to say about the one who blew the doors open for me.”

You can follow her at @AliceMarieFree on twitter.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

2018 Southern Heritage Classic , Alice Marie Johnson , Kim Kardashian , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

One thought on “The Woman Kim Kardashian Helped Get Out Of Jail, Alice Marie Johnson Is Free & Grateful

  1. Lisa on said:

    Lets hope and Pray her family informs her of who he really is and his motives are not pure. He only did it for show. And that she does not vote for him.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close