Actor Jason Mitchell’s Career In Jeopardy After Firing From “The Chi”

For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"

Actor Jason Mitchell has been fired from the Showtime Network television series “The Chi” over misconduct allegations. Mitchell has also removed from the Netflix movie “Desperados,‘ where he was set to play the lead and his agency, UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management have cut ties with the actor as well.

 

Deadline.com reports that the decision was made after producers had received information about the alleged off-set incident.” After an investigation, he was released from “The Chi” which was renewed for a 3rd season.

Mitchell, 32, was considered one of Hollywood’s rising stars after his portrayal of rapper Eazy-E in the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” He also starred in “Kong: Skull Island, “Detroit” & “Mudbound.” He was arrested in August 2016 after an 18-year-old woman accused him of slamming her to the ground, sending her to the hospital.

No word from Mitchell and no further details about the allegations as of yet.

Source | Deadline.com

