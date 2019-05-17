Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Kirk Franklin Debuts Music Video For New Song, “OK”

Leave a comment
2016 GRAMMY Awards Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

As he gears up to release his 13th album, Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin has unveiled a music video for one of its tracks titled, “OK.” The song follows the premiere of his “Love Theory” and “Just For Me” tracks also released ahead of the album. 

In addition to the new body of music due on May 31, Franklin is slated to headline and host his 2nd annual Exodus Music & Arts Festival the same week on May 26 in Irving, Texas. He’ll also be embarking on a “Long Live Love” tour this summer. 

Watch the video for “OK” here: 

 

Kirk Franklin Debuts Music Video For New Song, “OK” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close