Woman Fired Shots At Man After He Refused To Give Her Oral Sex

A 19-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana woman has been arrested and charged with a slew of counts after she pulled a gun out on a man and demanded he perform oral sex on her.

According to WBRZ News, after struggling with the woman to avoid being killed, the victim was forced to leap from a second-floor apartment after Anneisha Speed fired several shots at hi,m

Police say Speed was at the victim’s apartment Monday when she asked him to go down on her. After he refused, Speed whipped out a .40 handgun and threatened to shoot him.

When the man grabbed Speed’s wrist, she apparently fired a round into the wall. He then ran out onto the second-floor balcony and jumped to the ground as another shot was fired in his direction, police records say.

Officers found Speed outside the apartment a short while later. She allegedly resisted handcuffs and had to be taken to the ground before she was taken into custody.

After searching the apartment, officers discovered Speed had stolen a shotgun and Playstation 4 game console from the victim’s home.

Speed is currently behind bars at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, theft of a firearm, resisting an officer and tampering with evidence, the report states.

