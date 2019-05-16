Willie Moore Jr Show
‘Churchy Date’ App Wants To Help Christians Find Love

Christian Mingle might be old news now that the new dating app for Christians called “Churchy Date” has arrived. According to the website, they want to connect Christians through faith, laughter and love.

The hope behind this website is not to just find love, but a relationship where both parties are “equally yoked.”

If you want to make a profile on the website make sure you come prepared to answer questions such as if you speak in tongues, how much you tithe, what ministry you’re apart of and so much more.

The website has different specials for new members and also has a Premium Membership option to find more people to possibly date.

 

 

After you make your profile according to the website, “Then, it’s time to browse for a sanctified boo.”

Dating can be a struggle sometimes, but “Churchy Date” is trying to help you find your mate for life!

 

‘Churchy Date’ App Wants To Help Christians Find Love was originally published on getuperica.com

