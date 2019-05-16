CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber Investments

Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Beyoncé told us the best revenge is your paper three years ago on “Formation” and as more news comes out abut the Queen’s investments, her words are proving more and more true.

Inside Edition reported late last week that Beyoncé and a few other celebrities are banking big off of their early investments in Uber. The ride-share company went public last week on the New York Stock Exchange and in Beyoncé’s case, she flipped what would have been her normal performance fee of $6 million into shares of the company.

Those shares now are worth an estimated $300 million.

It’s not the only slice of Uber money rolling into the Carter household as Jay-Z was an early investor into the company as well, dating back to 2011.

It’s another feather in the cap of Bey’s investment portfolio. Earlier this year she announced a partnership with Adidas to relaunch her IvyPark line. She recently translated her 2018 legendary Coachella performance into a reported $60 million deal with Netflix for two more specials. The rights to Homecoming, the documentary based upon her Coachella performance netted the star a cool $20 million.

Like she said, the best revenge is your paper.

Beyonce Has Been Blessing Fans On Instagram
7 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber Investments was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Beyonce , investments , Jay-Z , Uber

One thought on “Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber Investments

  1. jose on said:

    Again fake news thru dilution is shares her six million in updated reports now only worth nine million.
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close