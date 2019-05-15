Tiffany Haddish To Host & Produce “Kids Say The Darndest Things” Reboot

Via Madamnoire:

ABC is reviving the hit show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” And according to AOL, Tiffany Haddish is set to host.

In addition to starring as the new face of the show, Haddish will executive produce the series. For those who are unfamiliar, the host, Haddish, will interview and chat with young children who, as the name suggests, offer some witty and hilarious commentary. Filmed in front of a studio audience, the show will include pre-recorded segments from across the country and in-studio segments.

The show will relaunch this fall on Sundays at 8 p.m., in between “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Shark Tank.”

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke made the announcement about the reboot. She said, “When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list. Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for.”

The most recent version of the series was hosted by Bill Cosby on CBS from 1998 to 2000.

While Cosby is obviously not an option because of the sexual assault allegations and the fact that he’s incarcerated, Eric Schotz, who was the producer of the Cosby iteration, will come back on board with Haddish.

The original “Kids Say the Darndest Things” aired in 1945 on Art Linkletter’s radio show “House Party.” Later, he moved the idea to his television series “Art Linkletter’s House Party.”

Naturally, there will be some changes. In a new segment called “Kids Rule,” children will explain to Haddish the rules of life, from everything including sportsmanship, to dating. There is a segment called “Love Talk” where Haddish will take dating advice. And “Best Carpool Ever” where Haddish drives a minivan full of kids. There is also “Granny Tiff” which will feature Haddish receiving technological advice from the children.

In regards to the news, Haddish said, “I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media,” Haddish said in a statement. “They’re using too many abbreviations!”

Given the fact that Haddish is still so in touch with her inner child, we can see this working out quite well.

