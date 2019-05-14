Tiffany Haddish To Host ABC’s ‘Kids Say The Darndest Things’

CLOSE
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s fall schedule will include a reboot of the TV variety series “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

ABC said Tuesday the comedian-actress will produce the series, set to air on Sundays.

Haddish will encourage children to share their advice on topics including dating and sportsmanship, the network said.

ABC also will launch another spinoff of its comedy “black-ish” this fall.

Titled “mixed-ish,” the spinoff will focus on the preteen version of the mom that Tracee Ellis Ross plays on “black-ish.”

The young Rainbow, nicknamed Bow, faces the challenges of growing up in the 1980s as part of a mixed-ethnicity family, ABC said.

Two other new shows on ABC’s fall schedule: “Stumptown,” based on the graphic novels, and “Emergence,” described as a character-driven thriller.

