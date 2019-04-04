Tiffany Haddish Dishes With Kimmel About What Led To Her #Epicfail Stand-Up Show In Miami [Watch]

Tiffany Haddish stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s special Las Vegas show to explain why her now infamous New Year’s Eve in Miami show was an epic fail.

“You ever had a bad day at work?” Haddish asked Kimmel and the audience. “New Year’s Eve was just a bad day at work. See what had happen was—I don’t know if you know this—but I had a bad day at work.”

As noted by Complex, Haddish then went on note how busy her schedule became after she reached superstar status, so her heavy workload + lack of sleep put a strain on her stand-up routine.

“I get off set and I fly directly to Miami… the night before,” Haddish said. “A lot of my friends were in town and they were like ‘Tiffany come on we got to go out. Come on…’ And you know how you got that one friend that can make you do things you don’t necessarily want to do?… Have you seen the movie Pinocchio? Pinocchio is going to school and there’s this little boy who’s like ‘Come on we’re going to Fun Island. It’s going to be fantastic…’ Then they go to Fun Island and they turn into jackasses. That’s me and my friend!”

That wild night resulted in Haddish completely forgetting her routine once she hit the stage for her stand-up; you recall how clips surfaced online of her getting booed off the stage. Haddish says she intends to return to Miami to give the city a proper show.

“I’m going back this summer and I’m going to be doing a big show,” she said. “And anyone who has a ticket for New Year’s Eve from that night they can get in for free if they present the ticket. If they don’t have the ticket, it’ll be like $20 and all the money that we do get from the show I’m going to donate to the Department of Children Services.”

Scroll up and watch her interview with Kimmel via the player above.

