‘Black-Ish’ Spin-off ‘Mixed-Ish’ Will Premiere This Fall

ABC is gearing up for another black-ish spin-off. After the successful launch of grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi, ABC is premiering mixed-ish, which will focus on Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow Johnson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prequel spin-off will follow a young Rainbow Johnson in the 1980’s and her experience growing up in a mixed family. Viewers will watch as Bow struggles with whether to assimilate or acculturate when her family moves to the suburbs. The ‘mixed-ish’ episode was supposed to be part of black-ish’s current season however it will now air next season.The cast will include Arica Himmell, who will play Johnson, Tika Sumpter, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christina Anthony and Ethan Childress.

While another show has been added the family, black-ish has been renewed for its sixth season. There are new folks behind the scenes though due to Kenya Barris exiting ABC for Netflix last year. Showrunners Kenny Smith, whose resume include The Game, The Jamie Foxx Show and One on One, and Jonathan Groff, who has worked on Glee, have taken the show over.

Mixed-ish will premiere during ABC’s fall 2019-2020 season.

 

