Jordin Sparks’ Stepfather Dies After Suffering Stroke

Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of yet another family member after her stepfather, James Jackson, died on May 7 after suffering a stroke. He was 50-years-old.

Jackson, a firefighter and Army veteran, is survived by son Zachary (and his wife Dawajeane); wife Jodi; stepdaughter Jordin (and her husband Dana Isaiah); and stepson P.J. Sparks (and his wife Jessica).

Sparks’ mom, Jodi Jackson, shared the sad news on social media.

“James and I had a big beautiful love. We loved out loud. He took nothing for granted and gave of himself everyday to everyone. We adored each other and every minute he wasn’t working we were together loving our crazy, blessed life,” she wrote. “He spent his life saving lives and will save many more through this tragedy. That was just who he was.”

Jodi and Jackson married in March 2014.

PEOPLE reports that a funeral for Jackson is planned for Tuesday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Kingwood, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Houston-based ministry The Forge for Families.

Jackson’s death comes just 15 months after Jackson’s 16-year-old daughter, and Jordin’s stepsister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias, died of complications from her lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE