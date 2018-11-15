Jordin Sparks Is Teaming Up With ‘Generation S’ To Bring Attention To Sickle Cell Disease

Jordin Sparks has teamed up with an inspiring new project called Generation S to bring attention to and tell real stories of sickle cell disease.

Sparks lost her 16-year-old step sister Bryanna to sickle cell earlier this year. She remembers her as being a “vibrant,” happy teen. So seeing her struggle with this disease was hard, but it also inspired Sparks to help others.

Sparks says if a project like Generation S was around before Bryanna’s death, “she would have felt less alone,” and knew that there were people who understood her pain.

Sickle cell disease affects hundreds of thousands of people and most of them are Black and brown people.

You can find out more at Sicklecelldisease.org or JoinGenS.com.

