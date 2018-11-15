Jordin Sparks Is Teaming Up With ‘Generation S’ To Bring Attention To Sickle Cell Disease

If You Missed It
| 11.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jordin Sparks has teamed up with an inspiring new project called Generation S to bring attention to and tell real stories of sickle cell disease.

Sparks lost her 16-year-old step sister Bryanna to sickle cell earlier this year. She remembers her as being a “vibrant,” happy teen. So seeing her struggle with this disease was hard, but it also inspired Sparks to help others.

Sparks says if a project like Generation S was around before Bryanna’s death, “she would have felt less alone,” and knew that there were people who understood her pain.

Sickle cell disease affects hundreds of thousands of people and most of them are Black and brown people.

You can find out more at Sicklecelldisease.org or JoinGenS.com.

#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Generation S , Jordin Sparks , Sickle Cell

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close