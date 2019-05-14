Ladies, imagine you have a friend who doesn’t smell the best. Now pretend this particular friend smells bad majority of the time. How do you tell her? Sherri decided to send her friend with bad breath and anonymous breath mint subscription but she missed the point. Kym gave her musty friend a basket full of hygiene products. How would you handle it?
One thought on “Black Girl Problems: The Stinky Friend”
I hope it’s girls problem not only blacks…
