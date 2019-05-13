Gregg Leakes has undergone an arduous battle with cancer, which he and his wife documented partially on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and on social media. The whole thing ended up presenting a significant challenge to their marriage.

NeNe shared the struggles she endured as a caregiver for her husband who NeNe described as “mean, grouchy and evil” during some points throughout the course of his treatment.

She shared that things got so tense that the two considered divorcing again. But NeNe felt a least a bit of guilt leaving her husband as he battled with cancer.

Thankfully though, things might be looking up for the couple.

According to a recent Instagram post, NeNe said that no cancer has been detected in Gregg’s most recent scans.

Major congratulations to @greggleakes, who appears to be cancer free again, according to @NeNeLeakes, after his round of chemo! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tsAgMxvqL8 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) May 13, 2019

This is great news for both Gregg, NeNe and their family. Hopefully, the cancer will remain in remission and the two can work on reconnecting as a couple without this heavy health struggle.

NeNe Says Husband Gregg Is Now Cancer-Free was originally published on getuperica.com

