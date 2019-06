It’s always a beautiful thing when your friends and contemporaries pay respect to you. It shows the positive impact that you had on the people in your circle and that’s exactly what Urban One Founder, Cathy Hughes, and Majic 102.3/92.7‘s own Donnie Simpson did at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

