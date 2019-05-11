Stepfather Of Maleah Davis Arrested On Evidence Tampering Charges

The stepfather of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis has been arrested for evidence tampering.

According to KTRK, Darion Vence was taken into custody Saturday, a week after first reporting Maleah’s disappearance. He was the last one to see her.

Per multiple reports, Vence became a person of interest in the case after authorities determined that his story about Maleah being kidnapped by three Hispanic men on the road, didn’t add up.

Brittany Bowens, the child’s mother told ABC 13 that she feels “lost” without her daughter. “I can’t concentrate, I can’t focus. It’s so overwhelming for me. It doesn’t seem real,” she said, tearfully.

