CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: “I’ll Always Love My Mama”

Leave a comment

Mother’s Day is fast approaching this coming Sunday and families around the nation will honor the mothers in their lives with gifts and lots of love. A ‘70’s soul classic, “I’ll Always Love My Mama” from The Intruders embodies the admiration we have for our hard-working mothers.

Philadelphia soul group The Intruders released “I’ll Always Love My Mama” in 1973 as one of the singles from their fourth studio album, Save The Children. The song was written by Philly musical legends Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff of Philadelphia International Records fame and it was released on the Excel/Gamble recording label.

R&B duo and songwriters Gene McFadden and John Whitehead co-wrote the track with Gamble and Huff, which was partly inspired by Gamble’s mother, Ruby, who passed in 2012. Of their two dozen charting R&B hits including their #1 1968 hit “Cowboys To Girls”, “I’ll Always Love My Mama” remains one of the group’s most loved songs.

Today, the last living original member of The Intruders is Phillip Terry as Eugene Daughty, Sam Brown, and Robert Edwards have all passed, as have the song’s co-writers McFadden and Whitehead.

PHOTO: Public Domain

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

classic songs , Intruders , Little Known Black History Facts , Mother's Day

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close