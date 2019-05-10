Little Known Black History Fact: “I’ll Always Love My Mama”

Mother’s Day is fast approaching this coming Sunday and families around the nation will honor the mothers in their lives with gifts and lots of love. A ‘70’s soul classic, “I’ll Always Love My Mama” from The Intruders embodies the admiration we have for our hard-working mothers.

Philadelphia soul group The Intruders released “I’ll Always Love My Mama” in 1973 as one of the singles from their fourth studio album, Save The Children. The song was written by Philly musical legends Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff of Philadelphia International Records fame and it was released on the Excel/Gamble recording label.

R&B duo and songwriters Gene McFadden and John Whitehead co-wrote the track with Gamble and Huff, which was partly inspired by Gamble’s mother, Ruby, who passed in 2012. Of their two dozen charting R&B hits including their #1 1968 hit “Cowboys To Girls”, “I’ll Always Love My Mama” remains one of the group’s most loved songs.

Today, the last living original member of The Intruders is Phillip Terry as Eugene Daughty, Sam Brown, and Robert Edwards have all passed, as have the song’s co-writers McFadden and Whitehead.

