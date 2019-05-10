Corey Holcomb Has Renamed Mother’s Day

05.10.19
Mother’s Day is a day dedicated to all of the moms in our lives. But, Corey Holcomb has renamed it to “she kept it day.” He says it’s the day that we recognize “all the girls that kept it.” Mother’s day is a sweet name but as far as he’s concerned it’s “sugar coated.”

According to him, the “side moms” are sad on mother’s day because they’re single and lonely. But, he says to avoid being that lonely single mom, ladies you have to “keep messing with the dude so he come see the child more often.”

For the single moms who on good terms with the father, he says good for you, but, “If you get child support everything is included in that. You don’t get nothing extra.”

But, for his own mom he’s going to go back home to Chicago and bring his mom to dinner on Monday; since he’s working on Sunday.

