Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Stuns With Goddess Locs [VIDEO]

In case you missed it, Tamera Mowry-Housley is sporting a new look, and it’s a hit with her fans — and her family.

The 40-year-old actress and The Real co-host went to the Daytime Emmys over the weekend sporting some goddess locs done by celebrity hairstylist Dr. Kari Williams. The style was made popular by the stylist and has been worn by other stars, including Meagan Good, Brandy and Tasha Smith. The brown shade, the curl at the ends, the hair jewelry — everything about the style is a good look on Tamera:

We are LOVING Tamera Mowry's goddess locs and apparently so is the rest of the world, especially her husband Adam. https://t.co/KHJ9ajRBTP pic.twitter.com/chYCIg6h38 — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) May 7, 2019

On Monday’s episode of The Real, Tamera opened up about how she had been wanting to do the look for some time. She said she feels like she’s tapping into her Bahamian roots.

“Fun fact: My mom’s side of the family is from the Bahamas,” she said, which fans who watched Tia & Tamera know. “Eleuthera. You guys ever have the chance to go, please go. It’s one of the most beautiful islands. So this is actually kind of like my alter ego. Her name is Anya, she’s from the islands [laughs]. I’ve always wanted to do this, so I was like, why not? Let’s do it! I love it. And you know, summer’s coming.”

When asked what her family thinks of the new look, she was pleasantly surprised to find that her daughter, Ariah, is a fan. Adam is also feeling the look pretty heavy.

“Kids can be blunt, but the first time she saw me she said, ‘Mommy! So pretty! I like your hair,’” she said. “And Adam, you know, he looooooved it. Oh yeah. He was like, ‘You’re just so sexy. I love it.’”

