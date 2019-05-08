First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Boy Have Been Released! 

Russ Parr Morning Show
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Earlier this month on May 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child – a royal baby boy. He’s the seventh in line to the British throne and was debuted to the world today (May 8) at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle where his parents got married! 

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Markle said, according to People.com.

Markle says their newborn’s temperament is sweet. “He’s really calm. It’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” she told reporters. To which Prince Harry responded, “I wonder where he gets that from.” 

See photos of Baby Sussex below!

 

