Christian Writer, Rachel Held Evans, Passes Away At 37

In April, Christian writer and speaker, Rachel Held Evans was hospitalized with the flu as well as a UTI and then suffered an allergic reaction to antibodies. According to WishTV, her husband, Dan Evans mentioned that she began to experience seizures and doctors decided to put her in a medically induced coma.

For two weeks she remained in that coma. Doctors tried to wean her off the medication and things got worse.

Her medical team while examining her found swelling on her brain.

This past weekend, Rachel died at the age of 37.

She became a best-selling author after writing “A Year of Biblical Womanhood.” Reports state that her other books explored faith as well as doubt from the perspective of Christian fundamentalism.

President Barack Obama in 2012 chose Rachel to be part of his President’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

Evans is survived by her husband and two young children. We will continue to keep her family and friends in our prayers.

