Severe Weather Update: School Closures, Delays, Flood Alerts & More

The May 7 severe weather has caused a slew of Houston area schools to be closed tomorrow (May 8).

New Caney ISD has already informed students that classes will be canceled after high water kept students on campus late into Tuesday afternoon. Same for Cleveland ISD. Sugar Land officials revealed that all roads are impassable in the area.

#BREAKING Students are being held at New Caney ISD campus until parents can pick them up, buses are not transporting students due to safety concerns, the ISD says. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TRxsWGGopF — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 8, 2019

WEATHER UPDATE: The following streets are experiencing high water: Lexington from Bluestone to Brightwater

Cartwright and Murphy

Bluestone and Forest Leaf

Lexington and FM 1092

Some areas on McLain

Some areas on Gregory Please be safe when traveling & turn around, don't drown. — Missouri City, TX (@MissouriCityTX) May 8, 2019

The high water kept kids on campus at several Houston area schools in the Humble ISD area. Kingwood Park High School, Kingwood Middle, Woodland Hills Elementary, Foster Elementary and Elm Grove Elementary all reported that students were being served meals as the weather and heavy rains forced them to remain on campus.

The Red Cross has opened up two shelters for those in New Caney and Kingwood affected by the flooding.

Kingwood

First Baptist Church-Kingwood

3500 Woodland Hills Dr., Kingwood, Texas 77339

Houston search and rescue teams are taking clients to this location.

New Caney

Bull Sallas Park

21679 McCleskey Rd., New Caney, Texas 77357

The Red Cross is supporting the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management Evacuation Shelter at Bull Sallas Park in New Caney. The shelter will be open until 10 p.m. Tuesday

Additionally Fort Bend residents trying to get home are being urged to use the toll roads as they have been WAIVED per a Fort Bend County judge. The Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road in Fort Bend County, and the Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County are all part of the system where tolls have been waived.

Flash flood warnings are currently in place until 1:30 a.m. for Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris and Wharton counties.

We’ll be updating the school closure list as more information becomes available.

