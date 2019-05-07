Severe Weather Update: School Closures, Delays, Flood Alerts & More

The May 7 severe weather has caused a slew of Houston area schools to be closed tomorrow (May 8).
New Caney ISD has already informed students that classes will be canceled after high water kept students on campus late into Tuesday afternoon. Same for Cleveland ISD. Sugar Land officials revealed that all roads are impassable in the area.
The high water kept kids on campus at several Houston area schools in the Humble ISD area. Kingwood Park High School, Kingwood Middle, Woodland Hills Elementary, Foster Elementary and Elm Grove Elementary all reported that students were being served meals as the weather and heavy rains forced them to remain on campus.
The Red Cross has opened up two shelters for those in New Caney and Kingwood affected by the flooding.
Kingwood
First Baptist Church-Kingwood
3500 Woodland Hills Dr., Kingwood, Texas 77339
Houston search and rescue teams are taking clients to this location.
New Caney
Bull Sallas Park
21679 McCleskey Rd., New Caney, Texas 77357
The Red Cross is supporting the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management Evacuation Shelter at Bull Sallas Park in New Caney. The shelter will be open until 10 p.m. Tuesday
Additionally Fort Bend residents trying to get home are being urged to use the toll roads as they have been WAIVED per a Fort Bend County judge. The Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road in Fort Bend County, and the Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County are all part of the system where tolls have been waived.
Flash flood warnings are currently in place until 1:30 a.m. for Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris and Wharton counties.
We’ll be updating the school closure list as more information becomes available.
