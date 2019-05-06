DL Hughley Show
Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Intruder’

The movie Oleebo will review today is ‘The Intruder,’ staring Megan Good and Michael Ealy. In the movie a newly married couple believes they have found their dream home and things are going great until the creepy seller keeps hanging around. Oleebo wasn’t very impressed with the house and says you can find it anywhere! But he gives the movie 700 not because the movie was good, but because Megan Good is so hot!

