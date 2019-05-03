Teen Becomes First Black Valedictorian In 119 Year History Of Houston High School

Kellin McGowan just did something no one in the 119-year history of St. Thomas High School has done.

McGowan became the first black student to become valedictorian, the first such valedictorian at the all-boys college preparatory school.

St. Thomas was founded in 1900.

McGowan told KHOU 11 he was shocked when he received the honor.

“By being valedictorian, I think that I can change some people’s perspective about my race specifically,” McGowan said.

Principal Aaron Dominguez highlighted that the school is highly competitive in regards to academics and Darrell Yarborough, an English teacher at the school highlighted McGowan as “a superhero with a cloak of humility” and that he’s “never meet a nicer person.”

McGowan plans on attending the University of Chicago to study political science and eventually become an immigration attorney.

Congrats Kellin!

