A woman says her trip to a hair salon on March 19 left her disfigured after she went to get her hair lightened.

“One of the reasons why I came to do this interview is because many women, we get this done and we have to be very careful,” Idania Rivera said on Wednesday through an interpreter. She’s suing a salon for damages.

Rivera’s head was in a bandage and she claims an entire section of her scalp was destroyed after she suffered third-degree burns. She said a stylist applied a hair product and then allowed her to leave the salon to go pick up her daughter. After she left, however, she says her scalp began to burn.

“I felt like someone was pulling my hair and I could feel my head burning,” she said.

Rivers says she went back to the salon and told the stylist of what was happening. The stylist proceeded to wash out the product and then gave her pain medicine. However as time progressed, Rivera had to make multiple trips to the emergency room and a large section of her scalp was damaged to the point where she had no hair follicles.

She filed the lawsuit in Harris County on Wednesday morning, alleging negligence on behalf of the salon owners, the manufacturer of the hair product that was used and Henkel, the parent company.

Henkel released a statement saying, “We care deeply about people who use our products. We have not been contacted by this individual or either of the two law firms. Therefore, we have no information about this situation and cannot comment on this person’s experience. We welcome contacts through our call line to address questions and comments.”

Rivera’s attorney, Hilda Sibrian said, “Nobody expects to go in to a hair salon and come out of there scalped, which is essentially what happened to our client.”

Woman Sues Salon After Her Scalp Was Burned During Appointment was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

