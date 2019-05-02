A woman says her trip to a hair salon on March 19 left her disfigured after she went to get her hair lightened.
“One of the reasons why I came to do this interview is because many women, we get this done and we have to be very careful,” Idania Rivera said on Wednesday through an interpreter. She’s suing a salon for damages.
“I felt like someone was pulling my hair and I could feel my head burning,” she said.
Rivers says she went back to the salon and told the stylist of what was happening. The stylist proceeded to wash out the product and then gave her pain medicine. However as time progressed, Rivera had to make multiple trips to the emergency room and a large section of her scalp was damaged to the point where she had no hair follicles.
RELATED: Alfonso Ribeiro Sues “Fortnite” & “NBA 2K” Creators For Jacking The Carlton Dance
RELATED: “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Star Tim Norman Being Sued For Unpaid Rent
Woman Sues Salon After Her Scalp Was Burned During Appointment was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com