CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleHealth & Wellness

Breast Implants Tied To Rare Cancer To Remain On U.S. Market

Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health authorities will allow a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer to stay on the market.

But the Food and Drug Administration said women should receive more information about potential risks when considering the implants.

Thursday’s announcement follows a March public meeting where dozens of women called for bolder steps on breast implant safety.

Regulators said it is too soon to ban one type of textured implant recently linked to a rare form of lymphoma. They noted that these kinds of implants account for less than 10% of the U.S. market.

The FDA is weighing new warnings and checklists for patients on potential complications and illnesses associated with the implants.

Plastic Surgery Wish List: The Top 10 Most Wanted Celebrity Features
9 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

breast , Breast implant , plastic surgery

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close