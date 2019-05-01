Huggy Lowdown: James Harden Played ‘Bird Boxed’

Part two of the Golden State Warriors vs the Houston Rockets was last night, and Huggy says the game was pretty entertaining. If you missed game one what you need to know is that Golden State and the refs won. In Game two Kevin Durant was on a scoring streak, James Harden was poked in the eye and had to play “bird boxed” for most of the game, and Steph Curry hurt his finger. But just like game one, the Warriors pulled through and came out on top.

