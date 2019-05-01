Autopsy Says 13-Year-Old Girl Died From A Brain Tumor After Getting Jumped

The autopsy report has been released providing details behind the death of a 13-year-old Houston girl who was jumped after school a few weeks ago.

According to ABC Houston, officials from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science believe that Kashala Francis died from complications of an undiagnosed brain tumor, not from a result of the attack she endured. Doctors found the intracranial neoplasm when the teen was brought into the hospital after falling unconscious. Her family claims they were unaware that the tumor existed.

The New York Post noted that the slow-growing tumor Kashala had is rare and usually found in children and young adults. The underlying cause is unknown, but the tumor can often be cured with surgery.

Houston Police Department homicide detectives were initially investigating the teen’s death, but because the report ruled out murder, it will shift to assault charges instead, says the Houston Chronicle.

Kashala’s mother, Mamie Jackson, said her daughter came home covered in bruises on April 18, saying she had been punched and kicked in the head multiple times from a group of girls from Attucks Middle School in Houston.

The brutal beating was captured on cellphone video.

“I can see these girls kicking her in the head while other children are laughing at her,” Jackson told KTRK last week.

Days later, Kashala complained of headaches, became unresponsive and was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital. Kashala later fell into a coma and died after surgery last week.

Jackson, who is devastated by her daughter’s death, said Kashala was well-loved.

“It’s not fair,” Jackson said. “She did not deserve that. She kept saying ‘Stop.’ She didn’t even want to fight, but they kept going.”

She added, “I’ve never met a person who has come into contact with Kashala who has not fallen in love with her.”

Prior to the autopsy Jackson was clear that had her daughter not been attacked, she would still be alive today.

“So if she had a tumor in her head that we (didn’t know) about, and somebody repeatedly stomps and kicks and punches you in your head, you’re not even fighting back, is it going to be better, is it going to be worse?” Jackson asked.

“I still would have had more time with my baby.”

Jackson has yet to release a statement about these new findings.

This is the second young Black girl to recently die after a fight and have it ruled as natural causes.

Last month a South Carolina coroner found that while fifth grader Raniya Wright died after a physical altercation, she died from a congenital medical condition called Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). AVM is a condition where the arteries and veins tangle up and hamper the delivery of oxygen to the brain or spinal cord.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Autopsy Says 13-Year-Old Girl Died From A Brain Tumor After Getting Jumped was originally published on hellobeautiful.com