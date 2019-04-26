Mother Of Teen Involved In Fight That Allegedly Killed Kashala Francis Speaks Out

The mother of a young teen seen on video fighting Kashala Francis says she doesn’t want her daughter depicted as a monster.

“She did not kill her,” Johnnie Dorsey told ABC13 about her daughter’s involvement in the fight at Attucks Middle School. Francis died on Wednesday, days after complaining about a headache following the fight. Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital placed her on life support after the discovery of a tumor in the back of her head and fluid that had built up around her brain.

“I hate this happened, you know I hate it. Not just for me, but for my daughter and for the family also,” Dorsey said.

In the video, Dorsey’s daughter is seen approaching Kashala outside of Attucks Middle School but according to her, it was a mutual agreement to meet for the fight.

“They agreed to fight around the corner,” her mother said.

According to Johnnie Dorsey, the issue between the two girls had been an ongoing feud. The two had a fight before back in March and this was the second fight. The events following the second fight has, according to Dorsey, broken her daughter apart.

“She’s destroyed. She’s having nightmares,” Dorsey said. “She said you know, ‘We just had a fight, I didn’t know she had a tumor, she’s a kid, mom. I didn’t hit her that hard.’” Dorsey added, “I mean, I can’t even hardly sleep at night. I feel so bad for the family.”

