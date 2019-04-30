Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Files For Custody Of His Daughter

Nipsey Hussle was killed just a month ago, and already drama is brewing. His sister, Samantha Smith, has filed for legal guardianship of Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani.

Born Ermias Asghedom, the Eritrean-American rapper was gunned down in front of his Crenshaw district store in Los Angeles on March 31st. Gang member Eric Holder was arrested and charged with his murder.

The Blast.com reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Samantha Smith has filed a petition to become the guardian of Nipsey’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom.

Smith says she has “always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care.”

Smith remained close with her famous brother over the years and even spoke at the memorial, held at the STAPLES Center earlier this month. She was seen tending to Emani during the ceremony.

Emani’s mother is a woman named Tanisha, who goes by the name Chyna Hussle. It’s unclear why Tanisha has not tried to declare custody, or if she is aware that Nipsey’s sister is making a move for the young girl.

As far as Tanisha being out of the picture, our sources say, “Nipsey’s sister has been in his daughter’s life for years, helping raise her.” Also, we’re told it is believed by his family that her biological mother is unable to provide “a stable environment” for the girl.

Emani also attended the Grammys with her father earlier this year.

