CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Mayor: Officer Should Be Fired For Connecticut Shooting

Leave a comment

(Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mayor says a town police officer who fired 13 times at an unarmed couple’s car during a traffic stop should be fired.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng told protesters at a town office building Monday evening that he has seen enough evidence to recommend the local police commission fire Devin Eaton, who wounded 22-year-old Stephanie Washington on April 16 in neighboring New Haven.

Demonstrators have repeatedly called on officials to fire Eaton and a Yale University police officer also involved in the shooting.

Authorities said Eaton and Yale officer Terrance Pollack opened fire when the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car abruptly. Witherspoon has said he opened the car door because his window didn’t work.

Both officers are on paid leave during a state police investigation.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Connecticut , Paul Witherspoon III

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close