Little Known Black History Fact: John Singleton

John Singleton made history twice as not only the first Black director to be nominated for a Best Director Academy Award, but also the youngest. Singleton passed away Monday after suffering a stroke.

John Daniel Singleton was born January 6, 1968 and raised in South Central Los Angeles. While studying screenwriting at the University of Southern California’s School of the Cinematic arts, Singleton won three awards, which led to a contract with the Creative Artists Agency.

In 1991, Singleton made his directorial debut with “Boyz N The Hood” starring Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, and Cuba Gooding Jr. The film was critically acclaimed and financially successful, earning Singleton Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Singleton has also directed other acclaimed films such as “Poetic Justice” starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, “Higher Learning” with Ice Cube and Omar Epps, and “Rosewood” with Ving Rhames and Don Cheadle. Singleton also served as a producer for other films and shows as well, including the crack epidemic drama “Snowfall,” currently on FX.

Singleton leaves behind three adult daughters and one adult son. He was 51.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE