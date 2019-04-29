Via Madamenoire:

The self-proclaimed “responsible one” in the Braxton clan just revealed who her mystery boyfriend is. While many of the other sisters have brought their new men into the fold, Towanda has kept him pretty much hidden off of camera until recently.

On the most recent episode of We TV’s Braxton Family Values, Tamar Braxton finds out that her sister’s man was actually right under the family’s nose the whole time.

In one scene Tamar sits down with producer Sean Hall, cousin of fellow producer, Tricky Stewart, and ties it all together. As Tamar talks with Sean, she slowly realizes that he’s the man her sister has been spending all her time with. The sisters worked with Sean on the 1996 debut album featuring Trina Braxton, Tamar and Towanda, titled, So Many Ways.

The reveal was also under our nose the whole time as Towanda herself posted a photo of her and her bae to Instagram on the same day that the episode aired.

She captioned the photo, “@kingladybug #funcouple #bfv #goodness #cool #happy #peaceful #beautiful.”

Sean also posted a photo of his own of the two enjoying the ski slopes and posted a blog of their good time to YouTube.

Towanda has pretty much kept her new love life under wraps after the public demise of her marriage to Andre Carter. Towanda filed for divorce in 2016, after 12 years of marriage. The divorce was settled in 2017, along with a custody agreement involving the former couple’s children Brooke and Braxton.

We’re happy to see her bask in the glow of love and since the secret is out, maybe we’ll catch more glimpses of the relationship as the season continues.

Towanda Finally Reveals The Secret Man In Her Life [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com