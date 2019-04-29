CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Parren James Mitchell

Leave a comment

Parren James Mitchell was the first Black elected official from the state of Maryland. The Baltimore native was born April 29, 1922.

Mitchell served in World War II after high school and was wounded in combat, earning a Purple Heart. He returned to the states and completed a degree at Morgan State University. When he was denied entry into graduate school at the University of Maryland due to his race, Mitchell aligned with the NAACP and successfully sued to gain entry. He left the school with master’s in sociology.

Mitchell’s congressional career began in 1970 after a failed 1968 bid for the 7th District seat. He ran again and won, holding the seat for 16 years, largely unopposed. He was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and served as its chairman at one point. Known for his skills as an orator, Congressman Mitchell became a face of the liberal surge in politics.

In 1986, Mitchell resigned from Congress after an unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor of Maryland.

Mitchell passed on May 28, 2007. In 2015, the University of Maryland at College Park dedicated its Art/Sociology building in his name.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

black politicians , Little Known Black History Facts , Parren James Mitchell

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close