CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top prosecutor has been subpoenaed to appear in court by a retired appellate judge who’s pushing for a special prosecutor to investigate the handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Sheila O’Brien also subpoenaed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s top deputy and requested that Smollett appear at a hearing on her request.
Foxx was harshly criticized when her office announced it was dropping charges against Smollett that accused the black, gay actor of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago.
Foxx has defended the decision to drop the charges and says she welcomes an independent investigation.
2 thoughts on “Chicago’s Top Prosecutor Subpoenaed In Jussie Smollett Case”
*****
And nobody died because of what Jussie said, no red MEGA hat wearing racist were roughed up, arrested, detained into police custody or killed on the word of a gay black man. The city of Chicago is putting relentless effort into trying to destroy this man over a nonviolent offense, that would have quietly gone away by now had he been white. I would love to see them pursue the killings of unarmed black citizens with the same dedication. Or better yet why don’t they put the same energy into training the low iq blue racist they’re hiring.
Amen