Memphis Woman Arrested After Two Videos Show Her Allegedly Raping Four-Year-Old Boy [Video]

A 25-year-old Memphis woman has been arrested after videos shared on social media showed her sexually abusing a four-year-old boy.

Police identified Tamara Marion as the woman in two videos performing oral sex on the child as well as the child attempting to perform an act on her. Authorities became aware of the clip on Monday after receiving a tip, WREG reported via the Daily Mail.

It’s also not known at this time if another person recorded the videos or if she acted alone. Her relationship with the child has also not been released.

Police have not said whether they are searching for additional suspects.

Marion reportedly celebrated her 25th birthday this week while in custody, booked on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and rape of a child.

She is being held in Shelby County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond ahead of her next court appearance.

Marion was previously arrested earlier this year after threatening to kill a woman while at court on a vandalism charge, WREG reported. Authorities said Marion stated, “she put these false charges on me. When I get out, I’m going to come back here and kill her.”

