John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering From A Stroke

John Singleton suffered a stroke last week and now reports say the acclaimed director remains in a coma.

According to TMZ, the Boyz N The Hood director claims his mother Sheila Ward has filed papers in court asking a judge to appoint her temporary conservator because he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

Apparently, the 51-year-old did not have any directives on what to do with his health, so his mother stepped in. In addition, Wards claims that at the time of his health crisis, Singleton was in the midst of signing some “lucrative deals.” She now wants to handle his business affairs and sign any necessary contracts on her son’d behalf.

When news first hit that Singleton had a stroke, his family told the press that it was “mild.”

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital,” a family statement read. “John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care.”

Singleton checked into Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after experiencing leg pain after a flight home from Costa Rica.

Prayers up to John and his family right now.

