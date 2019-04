Huggy Lowdown flew from D.C. to Jacksonville on a straight flight! But, before you get excited…his experience was terrible. He says the plane was tiny! He had to take a shuttle to get to the plane, then his bag didn’t fit in the overhead bin and he had no leg room. The worst part of it all was when the pilot popped an “air wheelie” with no warning. Good news is that he made it!

